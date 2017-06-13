Microbrewery and eatery opens in Winslow

Relic Road, a microbrewery and eatery opened in early June in Winslow. It is located at 107 West Second St. in downtown Winslow. Above: on the evening ofJune 9, the brewery was packed with a wait time for a table of 1.5 hours.
