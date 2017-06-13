Holbrook High School May Students of the Month

The following students were recognized as May Students of the Month at Holbrook High School. Back row, from left: Hayden Mike was named male scholar-athlete, Donovan Bonney was recognized in physical education, Chance Yazzie for English, Kiah Demuth was named female scholar-athlete, Troy Hill for CTE and Zachary McLaws was recognized in social studies. Second row: Tatum Peterson was recognized in science, Taylor Peterson for science, Raelynn Mike for language arts, Kallee Reidhead for math, Nelson Nez for fine arts and Wylinn Whitegoat was the principal’s selection. Front row: Mikayla Johnson was recognized in Navajo language studies and Robert Romo for English. Not pictured Savannah Begay for language arts, Skylar Gishie for English and Marcus Elliston for NAVIT.