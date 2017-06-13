Bridge project begins on State Route 87 south of Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. – Drivers on State Route 87 should plan for delays beginning June 12, as Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) crews begin deck improvements on Jack’s Canyon Bridge, located 12 miles south of Winslow (mileposts 330 to 331).

A temporary traffic signal will alternate travel in the work zone until the project is completed in winter 2017. A 10-foot width restriction for travel will also be in place.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving