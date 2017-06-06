Winslow Elks Club presents academic awards to students

Photo by Todd Roth.
WINSLOW, Ariz. - Academic awards were presented to Winslow High School students in early May at a banquet held by the Winslow Elks Club.
The high school awarded an honors academic letter and certificate. Certificates were presented to students by an Elk’s Lodge officer, Justin Hartman and school board members. Winslow High School Principal Chris Gilmore gave opening remarks at the awards presentation.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.