Salvation Army and Bashas’ join forces on Arizona fire relief efforts

PHOENIX — Arizona wildfires strike every summer, and when they do, The Salvation Army springs into action, bringing care and comfort to our neighbors and supporting the brave men and women battling on the front lines.

In 2016, the Salvation Army provided nearly 1,000 meals for firefighters, volunteers and victims of Arizona wildfires, along with other important services and support.

“The Salvation Army is devoted to providing relief during emergencies in our communities,” said Lt. Colonel Kelly Pontsler, Salvation Army Southwest divisional commander. “Wildfires can be devastating to those affected, and it is our mission to administer healing in such trying times.”

This year, Bashas’ Family of Stores is lending its support to these vital efforts.

During the month of June the public can donate at the register at any of the 115 Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods or Food City locations across Arizona to help the Salvation Army provide critical relief to families and first responders impacted by fires this summer.

“Every year, thousands of lives are affected by wildfires across Arizona, and in times of great need, The Salvation Army is there,” said Ashley Shick, director of Communication & Public Affairs. “It is our honor to support the important work that they do and thank them for their commitment to helping Arizona’s families.”

“The Bashas’ Family of Stores has been a strong supporter of The Salvation Army for over 30 years, and we are thankful for their involvement in our fire relief efforts,” Pontsler added.