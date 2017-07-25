Winslow's Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post turns 100

Winslow Hubbell Trading Post/Winslow Visitor Center marks 100th anniversary of the building July 22. Originally built as one of Lorenzo’s trading posts in 1917, it served tribes in the surrounding areas. The building is a single story stone building and received hides, crafts and wool from Native Americans while trading food, hardware, cloth and other manufactured good. Today, the building is restored and functions daily as a visitor center and meeting hall space. The visitor center is staffed full-time by CEO Bob Hall and assistant Angelia Moser. Bottom right: Hall and Moser receive the Governor’s Tourism award July 21.