School starts in Winslow July 31, registration ongoing for all grades

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Unified School District has begun registration for the 2017/2018 school year.

Students new to the district must bring immunization records, a birth certificate and proof of residency to the school to begin the registration process. Native American students should also bring a copy of their Certificate of Indian Blood (CIS). Students receiving special education services should bring a copy of their Individual Education Plan (IEP).

Winslow High School registration:

New and returning students may pick up registration packets at the high school office Mondays - Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Students must turn in an up-to-date immunization record and prove Arizona residency when registering. Students must follow the dates below to pick up their class schedules. Schedules are available only to students whose registration packet is on file. at this time: seniors and juniors were July 24 and 25.

sophomores and freshmen — July 26: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

sophomores and freshmen — July 27: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen - July 28: from 8:00 a.m. to 11 pm. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The high school will host an open house for students and their parents July 28 from 1-3 p.m.

Winslow Junior High School registration

Winslow Junior High School conducts open registration throughout the summer for students new to the district.

Students can come in on the following dates to pick up schedules and have student ID cards made. Student identification costs $2 and are mandatory for all WJHS students. Meet the teachers: July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Elementary School attendance locations: Special Needs Pre-School, kindergarten, third and fourth grades: Bonnie Brennan Elementary, First and second grades: Jefferson Elementary and Fifth and sixth grade: Washington Elementary

Elementary School registration

New elementary student registration packets are available at the school sites through July 26 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Parents can take the packet home to complete all forms. Completed registration packets should be returned by July 26, according to the following schedule. The health technicians will be available that day to check immunizations records.

Bonnie Brennan Elementary: 9 a.m. to noon, Jefferson Elementary: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Washington Elementary : 9 a.m. to noon

The elementary schools will host a Meet the Teacher for all students and their parents the afternoon July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

