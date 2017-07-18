Winslow City Council and public discuss improving cemetery

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council had another busy night July 11 as they had many items on the agenda including issues regarding the cemetery and the Public Housing Authority.

Parks Director Tim Westover gave a report on changes he is making or planning to make at the cemetery that he sees as ways to improve the facility. He showed pictures of the facility over a several year period and pointed out some of the problems. Westover said many of the problems deal with water and the ability to get the area irrigated properly. He said improvements would probably be evident next year.

A man who does volunteer work on the south side of the cemetery commented about the need for more attention there.

Royce Greer spoke said the cemetery needs a space for cremation plots and for plans to deliver the perpetual care that had been promised. Winslow Mayor Robin Boyd said he expected to see improvement once the changes spoken of were made.

Tom McCauley said the city needs to use Clear Creek water there and should have been doing so for years.

Marie LaMarr said the city needs to deliver the perpetual care that was being paid for.

Laurie LaShomb and Michelle Pennington said the cemetery meeting ended with people being denied the opportunity to speak. Pennington said she invited people to voice their concerns about the cemetery who were not allowed the opportunity.

In the housing authority meeting, the council adopted a resolution to appoint Joyce Shorthair as executive director.

There was a brief repot on city activities by City Clerk Susie Wetzel and the quarterly court report by Justice of the Peace B. J. Little.

A four-item consent calendar resulted in approvals of the check register, minutes of June 27 council meetings, appointment of Linda Card and Laura Portel to the Arts Council, and open purchase orders for the fiscal year.

The five consideration and action agenda began with approval of community support payments to local organizations for the fiscal year.

During the call to the public, LaShomb, Pennington and McCauley spoke about the cemetery issue and Marie LaMarr said she was happy city employees were well paid, but thought some areas, like the cemetery and the rodeo grounds, were not being taken care of well.