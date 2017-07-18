Photo highlights: kids make fantasy garden to take home

All necessary ingredients were provided for children to make fantasy gardens to take home at the Winslow Library summer event June 27. Around 100 children attended the event, which provided children with aluminum plates, soil, small mats of turf, umbrellas, yard decorations and toy animals to create the gardens.
