Navajo Nation summer council session gets underway

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The 23rd Navajo Nation Council welcomed several groups to Window Rock July 16 who traveled miles by horseback, bicycle and jogged to take part in the annual tradition that marks the start of the summer council session.

As the groups arrived, over 250 people, along with Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates, welcomed the participants to the fairgrounds where each group was provided time to speak to bring awareness to several issues including domestic violence, healthy living, youth advocates and others.

Council Delegates Walter Phelps, Nelson S. BeGaye, Jonathan Hale, Alton Joe Shepherd, Steven Begay, Dwight Witherspoon, and Otto Tso were among the delegates who participated in the horse ride or were present to support the groups.

“On behalf of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council, I thank all of the groups for joining us for the summer session and as we honor and recognize them for their accomplishments,” Bates said.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez also shared their appreciation at the event. Nez led a group of runners and spoke about the importance of healthy living.

On July 17, the groups will make their way from the fairgrounds to the council chamber for the start of the summer council session. On opening day, the council is scheduled to receive the state of the Nation Address from Begaye, and oral reports from Bates, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Indian Health Service, Office of the Controller, attorney general, and acting Chief Justice Allen Sloan.

The Oljato Veterans Organization will post the colors at the start of the session, 2017-2018 Miss Teen Navajo Aysha R. Catron-Tsosie will sing the National Anthem, Miss Mariano Lake Community School Princess Nayeli T. Rico will recite the Pledge of Allegiance and practitioner Bennie Begay of Rock Point will provide the opening prayer.