Head Start director under investigation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Office of the President and Vice President will conduct an investigation into allegations of misuse of funds by Head Start Director Sharon Singer. She was placed on leave June 29.

The investigation was requested by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Inspector General’s Office.

The letter from the HHS Inspector General’s Offices alleges that Singer, with the help of the Central Office of Head Start, is misusing and abusing funds.

“Funding for any of our programs is a critical resource, especially in light of the current budget cuts being proposed at the federal level,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said.

According to the HHS Inspector General’s Office, if a complaint is in regard to the board, executive director/CEO, or a program director, the governing body is responsible to research the issues or allegations raised, take corrective actions where necessary and provide a response to the HHS Inspector General regarding the outcome.

“Because the allegations relate to program funding that impact our children at a critical stage in their cognitive development, it’s necessary that we move forward with this investigation to secure continued services of this important program,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said.