Hubbell Trading Post celebrates 100 years

The Hubbell Trading Post will celebrate its 100th birthday in Winslow, Arizona July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hubbell Trading Post/Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. Free refreshments will be served all day. More information is available by calling (928) 289-2434. Left: original Hubbell Trading Post graphic still on the trading post today.