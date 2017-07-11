Dan Simmons takes Winslow’s July 4 celebration to new heights

WINSLOW, Ariz. - Each Fourth of July, Winslow provides Northern Arizona with a super pyrotechnic display.



Most recent years the force behind the fireworks is Dan Simmonds, resident and realtor. This is the 37th year in a row Simmonds has provided the spectacular display. People come from all over northern Arizona to see a great professional level pyrotechnic display, this year is no exception. He said his first event was at seven years old when he came with his grandfather. The Navajo-Hopi Observer sat down with Simmons to ask him some details of the Winslow fireworks show:

How do you finance the show?

The cost of the displays are covered by donations from Winslow individuals and businesses.

Do the donations always cover your cost?

Yes, every year but the recent beginning recession year.

Do you have to pay in advance for the fireworks?

No, I have a long standing relationship with “Fireworks Production” in Chandler. I sign a contract with them in spring of the year and they let me pay them as all the donations are acquired, usually after the Fourth of July Holiday.





What are the costs of the show?

Liability insurance is $2500 per year and for 2017, fireworks are $10,500.



How do you manage to provide the event besides financially?

I rely on family, friends, volunteers and business. For example digging holes for the steel mortars from which the projectiles are fired, RT Rentals loans us their motorized auger, with which we drill out the earth to accept the steel canons.

Winslow Fireworks is an example of a community working together to outside of Government to provide the residents’ with a public good.

