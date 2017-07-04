Winsow City Council considers Diné cultural and commerce center

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council had a busy night June 27 with many items on the agenda.

In the first meeting, a resolution approving the authority’s low rent budget for 2018 was adopted.

The work session was a presentation by the Little Colorado Community Development Corporation presentation regarding a Diné Cultural and Commerce Center Conceptual Plan. Jessica Sago presented, with input from others, about a plan to create a development near Flying J on Navajo-owned property to create a cultural center that will provide jobs and opportunities. It will eventually include a hotel and other businesses.

City Manage Stephen Paulken reported on recent city activity including the introduction of 10 Winslow Leadership Academy graduates, an update on the Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority regarding Winslow’s transit plan, the monthly financial report and a quarterly hospital report by Jack Dempsey. Dempsey cited the needs of the hospital and the support from the city, which is vital. Dempsey said the health bill before Congress might be harmful for the hospital.

The consent calendar resulted in approvals of the check register, minutes of the last council meeting, appointment of Sarah Smithson to the Planning and Zoning Commission, an amended version of termination of the agreement with Ellen Van Riper as city attorney and an agreement with Gost Rosenfeld P.L.C.for city attorney services, which was represented by Nicole Harris.

The first two consideration and action items were a public hearing on the budget and tax levy and the next was adoption of a resolution adopting the budget. The council considered a resolution to authorize an election Nov. 7 to extend the restaurant and bar 2 percent tax for 20 years. The council also considered a resolution to extend and amend an ordinance leasing property at the airport to the Flagstaff Medical Center and Guardian Air.

The council went into executive session regarding tow items for purchase of real property but no action was taken on the issues.