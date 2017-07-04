U.S. Navy ship may be named ’USNS Navajo’

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council supports a Congressional bill to name U.S. Navy ship the ‘USNS Navajo.’

The U.S. Navy has had a longstanding tradition of naming Navy tug and salvage ships after Native American tribes.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates said that efforts of the 22nd Navajo Nation Council were vital in the ship-naming initiative, and the current council remains in full support for the proposed name.

“The Office of the Speaker issued letters requesting Congressional members to support the name designation through the Navajo Nation’s supporting resolution, and council is very thankful that our voices were heard by our nation’s leaders,” Bates said.

Bates expressed gratitude to McCain for advocating on behalf of the Navajo Nation and Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley for providing the name recommendation for consideration within the bill. The legislation moves forward to the full Senate for consideration.