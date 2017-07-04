Photo highlights: Dilkon WIHCC Health Fair takes on health promotion

Photo by Todd Roth.
WIHCC held their 25th annual Wellness Conferences at Jeddito June 13 and at Dilkon Community School June 20.
The conferences included a day-long presentation of health promotion and disease prevention. The event incorporated speakers on specific topics in break-out sessions and a variety health presenters at tables throughout the school.
