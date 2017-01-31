Holbrook High December Students of the Month

    • Holbrook High School December Students of the Month. Standing left to right: Deshawn Nez (CTE), Sheridan Belin (English), Tynen Thomas (male scholar-athlete), Quentin Belin (CTE) and Sebastian Luna (language arts). Seated left to right: Ayla Stimmel (second language), Andres Aguilera (physical education), Shaina Begaye (science), Elena Smith (female scholar-athlete), Maribel Chavira (CTE), Trevor Roper (CTE) and Norminda Dick (math). Not pictured: Ed Heward (social studies), Meredith Huskey (fine arts) and Justin Richards (NAVIT).

