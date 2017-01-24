Winslow teams split against Tuba City

Photo Gallery
Winslow Versus Tuba City
The Winslow girls and boys basketball teams split wins with the Tuba City Warriors. The Bulldogs won 96-65 against Tuba City while the the Lady Bulldogs lost 51-64.
