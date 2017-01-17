Winslow High hosts wrestling tournament

Winslow High School hosted the Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament Jan. 13 and 14. The tournament was supervised by Winslow Athletic Director Justin Hartman. Thirty-three schools participated. Five matches were held simultaneously through-out day one. More than 400 pounds of Apple Wood Smoked Bar-B-Que pork was served on site, as well as a massage service for stressed muscles for the athletes.
