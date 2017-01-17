Photo highlights: Winslow residents honor Martin Luther King Jr. with downtown ceremony

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 60 people assembled at the Route 66 Park in downtown Winslow. The crowd honored King and his vision for dignity of all people. The event was organized by M.P. McHugh with Pastor Lewis from Holbrook speaking to those assembled. A short march and refreshments followed.
