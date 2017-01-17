Photo highlights: Winslow residents honor Martin Luther King Jr. with downtown ceremony

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: January 17, 2017 10:45 a.m.

    • In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 60 people assembled at the Route 66 Park in downtown Winslow. The crowd honored King and his vision for dignity of all people. The event was organized by M.P. McHugh with Pastor Lewis from Holbrook speaking to those assembled. A short march and refreshments followed.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.