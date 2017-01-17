Community garden a possibility

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Allison Hephner, from Navajo County Public Health Department, presented community garden concepts as pioneered in Show Low as a county project. Cost is about $35 a year per person and participants learn to plant, cultivate and harvest a garden. Two hours a week is required to participate. Winter gardening is available, too, as are many free resources. More information is available by contacting Allison Hephner at (928) 532-6054