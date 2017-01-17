Around the reservation: week of Jan. 18

Future of Colorado Plateau forum water challenges — part 1

The Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) and the Grand Canyon Trust will hold a Future of the Colorado Plateau forum, water challenges—part 1,” Jan. 25, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. in MNA’s Branigar Hall. Space is limited to 100 participants and pre-registration is required.

This forum will address concerns being raised among hydrologists, state water planners and decision-makers about the future availability and sustainability of our water supplies. Participants will be asked to engage directly with the presenters, including Ron Doba (Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership), Jamie Macy (USGS), Jason John (Navajo Nation), Doug Dunham (Arizona Department of Water Resources) and Brad Hill (City of Flagstaff). The forum will be hosted by Dr. Abe Springer, Professor of Hydrogeology in the School of Earth Sciences and Environmental Sustainability at NAU.

More information on registering is available by emailing forum@musnaz.org or by calling MNA at (928) 774-5213. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the forum begins promptly at 6 p.m.

Gathering of Navajo traditional Medicine Men and Medicine Women Jan. 27-29 in Leupp, Arizona.

The gathering of Navajo traditional medicine man and woman takes place Jan. 27-29 in Leupp, Arizona at the Buckinghorse residence, two miles north of mile post 8, off Indian Route 15, yellow reflectors will mark the way.



Jan. 27 at 5 p.m —winter stories told by Medicine Men/Medicine Women

Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Medicine Men and Medicine Woman introduction and discussion; at 6 p.m. — winter shoe game told by Medicine Men and Medicine Woman.

Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. — Medicine Men and Medicine Woman introduction and discussion.

More information is available by contacting Victor Buckinghorse at (928) 613-7457.

Rumble on the Mountain 3 Jan. 28 at Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff

This year’s Rumble on the Mountain aims to help people of all backgrounds gain a better understanding of the indigenous people of the Grand Canyon region. Now in its third year, Rumble on the Mountain is an annual concert to raise awareness of issues related to the lands and indigenous peoples of the Colorado Plateau. The concert is part education, part entertainment (‘edu-tainment’), blending music and dance performances with the voices of tribal representatives, academics, and non-profit organizations. This year’s show is entitled, “Our Story”, and will present an indigenous history of the Colorado Plateau. Speakers and performers include Diné artist, Shonto Begay, former Hopi Chairman, Vernon Masayesva, The Hopi Tsootro Dance Group, World Champion Hoop Dancer, Derrick Davis, Diné singer/activists Radmilla Cody and Klee Benally, Zuni reggae band, I.Conscious, and Flagstaff’s own, Tha Yoties. Tickets available at Rainbows End in Flagstaff & Cottonwood, The Legacy Inn & Suites in Tuba City, The Hopi Cultural Center, and online at www.orpheumflagstaff.com.

Hopi/Navajo art fair Feb. 11-12 at the Hopi Cultural Center on Second Mesa

The art fair is provided through a grant with the N.A.T.I.V.E Project (Navajo Artists Technology Innovation & Vision Enterprise), which is a grant that helps Native artists in the Four Corners area of the Southwest. The main purpose of the three year grant is to provide educational workshops, help with funding for events, get artists exposure beyond the Southwest, introduce them to selling online, collaborate with other events and having art fairs are a few things the NATIVE project has been doing to help artists.

Story time for kids birth to 5 years old in Shonto Feb. 13

Elle’s LLC., presents story time for kids age birth to 5 years old in Shonto at the Shonto Chapter governiong meeting room Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The theme is, ‘Communicating with Young Children.’

Partners include: Shonto Chapter, Shonto Growing in Beauty, First Things First, Page Library and donations from individuals.