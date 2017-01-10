Republic County High School marching band visits Winslow on way to Fiesta Bowl parade

On Dec. 30, the Republic County High School marching band from Belleville, Kansas stopped in Winslow to get some practice in while on their way to participate in the Fiesta Bowl parade. Earlier in the morning, the band left Albuquerque, New Mexico. After they made it to Winslow, the band parked at the Winslow Visitors Center marched a circular route through downtown Winslow. School Principal Allen Sheets explained the school is small, with fewer than 200 students but has a big number of musicians for the size of the school.
