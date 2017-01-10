Photo highlights: Winslow vs. Blue Ridge

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: January 10, 2017 10:42 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Todd Roth

    The Winslow Bulldogs boys and girls basketball teams faced Blue Ridge Jan. 6. The Winslow girls defeated Blue Ridge 54-29 while Blue Ridge defeated the Winslow boys 82-75.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.