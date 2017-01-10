Hopi High girls basketball defeats Pinon 56-51

POLACCA, Ariz. — Taylor Seechoma tallied a game high 18 points as Hopi edged Pinon, 56-51, in girls high school basketball Jan. 3 at Pinon.

The Lady Bruins are on a five game winning streak and improved to 10-6 overall.

The other key scorers for Hopi were Betty Dewakuku with 11 markers, Taminny Laraguttierez with eight points, Angela Adams scored seven points and Zoe Cook netted six points.

Adams scored three points in the opening period as Hopi led 11-10. Laraguttierez tossed in four points and Dewakuku and Adams scored three apiece in the second quarter as the Lady Bruins led 23-21 at halftime.

Seechoma poured in ten points and Cook and Dewakuku tossed in four points apiece as Hopi led 41-39 after three quarters.

Taylor fired in six points in the closing period as Hopi grabbed the victory.

Hopi High Coach Barry Honyouti said the Lady Bruins appeared fatigued throughout the game, but still played well enough to win.

“We were not as active as usual,” he said. “But we played good enough to win and not give it away. Even though we had a bad game we found a way to win. That is a good sign to me.”

Honyouti said the Hopi High offense was sluggish throughout. He said the defense was okay, but was weak with its weak side help.

Honyouti said Hopi’s one bright spot was rebounding.

“I can’t wait for us to have a good game where we put it all together,” he said.