Dr. Kenneth Moran honored for dedication

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Navajo Hopi Health Foundation Thomas J. Drouhard, M.D. 2016 Provider of the Year award went to Dr. Kenneth Moran for his dedication, talent and skills improving the lives of patients and communities in the Tuba City Service Unit.

That service unit includes Cameron, Bodaway/Gap, Coppermine, Coalmine, Kaibeto, LeChee, Tonalea, Tuba City and lower and upper Moenkopi.

Moran has been practicing oral and maxillofacial surgery at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (TCRHCC) since 1992. He was the first oral surgeon ever to be brought on staff.

“The Navajo Hopi Health Foundation is proud to honor Dr. Kenneth Moran for the 2016 Drouhard Award,” said Barbara Peters, executive director of the Navajo Hopi Health Foundation. “We recognize our doctors know their patients personally and dedicate themselves to the care of the community.”

The award is voted on by the entire medical staff, and announced and presented each December to a physician who best exemplifies TCRHCC’s mission of compassion, competence, courage, community spirit, generosity and kindness.

“I am deeply honored to work with a doctor and human being as wonderful as Dr. Ken Moran,” said Dr. Sara Jager, chief of staff for the hospital. “He embodies all that we want in a provider — skill, dedication, patience and collegiality. The Drouhard Award is the medical staff’s way of recognizing this incredible surgeon and thanking him for his decades of service to the patients and families in our community.”

Here’s an excerpt from the nomination:

Moran has shown tireless dedication, commitment and compassion for his patients. In addition to routine dental procedures, he performs a wide scope of dental and facial surgical procedures including facial trauma, facial reconstruction, dento-facial deformities, chronic TMJ pain, and life threatening infections. These are treatments and procedures that our patients would not receive in other service areas or even in private practice locations. Although most do not look forward to visiting an oral surgeon, Moran’s popularity is evident throughout the drawings of his young patients and the open communication he keeps with his many patients and friends in the community.

He persistently demonstrates selfless service to his patients including personally tutoring and overseeing the schoolwork for one of his young patients, who was missing seven weeks of classes for his hospitalization while recovering from reconstructive surgery.

In addition, Moran serves as the IHS National Consultant for oral and maxillofacial surgery. He presents and teaches for multiple continuing education courses, and is the go-to-guy for all the providers at the dental clinic.

Outside of work, he has also been involved with the AYSO from the start —for 15 years — organizing, coaching and refereeing soccer games.

Moran has served the Native American population and community quietly for nearly 25 years.