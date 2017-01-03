Winslow’s Baptist Church celebrates Christmas with Nativity pageant

The Baptist church serving the Dine’ people in Winslow, Arizona had a special Christmas Eve Service Dec. 24. It began with a play about the birth of Jesus performed by children dressed as Mary and Joseph, including wise men and an angel. The audience at the Baptist Church watches the performance. The kids sang Christmas songs and received gifts with refreshments handed out.
