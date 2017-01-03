Winslow created and sustained by rail

Winslow, Arizona was founded two miles west of the Little Colorado River as a division point for the Sante Fe Railroad in 1880. The first stone building, including a post office, was built in Winslow in 1882. The town was named for the Santa Fe Railroad President General Winslow. BNSF began in 1849 and today covers 32,500 miles of rails and employs 42,000 people in 28 states. The Winslow facility employs 500 people and is a major economic engine for Winslow, with higher salaries for employees than other jobs in Winslow and it provides resources to start additional businesses. The Winslow BNSF facility is part of what is called Seligman Segment, beginning in Winslow and ending in Needles, California on the Colorado River. A section of rail 292 miles long, beginning in Winslow at an elevation of 4,900 feet and ending in Needles at an elevation of 488 feet. This rail section accommodates 60-70 trains, some longer than two miles, each day.