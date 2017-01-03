Navajo Nation Council members deliver toys, holiday cheer to children in hospitals

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The 23rd Navajo Nation Council spread holiday joy by visiting hospitals across the Navajo Nation and delivering toys for hospitalized children and newborns who are unable to be home for the holidays.

The hospitals included Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Center, Tséhootsooí Medical Center, Tuba City Regional Health Care Center and Shiprock Medical Center.

“On behalf of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council, we made our Navajo children the priority during this holiday season,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates (Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tse’Daa’Kaan, Upper Fruitland). “This is a time to celebrate the joy of giving and demonstrating compassion. Our children give joy and love to our families, communities and Nation each and every day.”

Council Delegate Leonard H. Pete (Chinle) delivered gifts and spread the holiday message to families and children who were admitted patients at Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Center.

“The holiday season is the time of giving, cherishing our families, and appreciating the gift of life,” he said. It’s sad that some of our children cannot spend the holidays with their families due to illnesses, but we are thinking of them of them and praying for them.”

The children at each hospital accepted the gifts from the Council with joy and excitement.

“I did not think I was going to get a gift today at the hospital,” said an 8-year-old boy who was visited by Council Delegate Otto Tso (Tó Nanees Dizi) at Tuba City Regional Health Care Center. “I missed two days of school and I was worried about my grades, but I am happy that our Navajo leaders thought about me.”

“Continue to stay strong shiyazhí, my child, because your parents and siblings depend on you,” Tso said to a group of children TCRHCC. “Continue to be joyful during this difficult time and always pray for yourself. You will feel wonderful in a few days and you will be back home with your family,”

Council Delegate Tom Chee (Shiprock) and Bates delivered toys to newborn babies at Shiprock Medical Center.

“It was an amazing feeling to give the newborn babies their first Christmas gifts,” Chee said. “Our Navajo babies are so precious and adorable. I always encourage our Navajo mothers and fathers to teach their children the Navajo culture and language because they will continue to make our Nation stronger in the future. We have to appreciate and love our Navajo children every day.”

Bates extended his appreciation to Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Center, Tséhootsooí Medical Center, Tuba City Regional Health Care Center and Shiprock Medical Center for the hospitality and dedication to the care of Navajo children and elders.

“We would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season,” Bates said.