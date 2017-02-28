Winslow Art Council calls for artists

The Art Council is now scheduling artists to display and sell at its monthly exhibits on Second Saturday, in the evening each month. Native American artists, such as Randy Barton (above), have showcased their work successfully. More information is available from Roberta Cano at (928) 289-1411.
