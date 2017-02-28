Tuba City Primary announces second semester honor roll

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Justin Roberson, principal of Tuba City Unified School District’s Primary School was pleased to announce the students who made both A and B Honor roll for the Second quarter.

“I’m extremely pleased with my Tuba City Primary students’ high marks and their teachers who help them attain such success. It’s a good time to acknowledge both these high achieving students and their teachers who help guide and encourage them,” he said.

A Honor Roll students

Wiley Hatathlie, Deron Joe, Shania Watson, Stanson Chee, Joel Crawford, Alaina Daw, Kyrel Dohi, Selena Spencer, Jalene Taquiso, Kurtis Gimber, Stacy Smith, Marai Bilagody, Adain Curley, Riley Fowler, Samuel Gorman, Rainee Honanie, Rosaline Kee, Evette Nocki-Redbear, Mason Nockideneh, Adrian Yazzie, Marisol Bustamante, Jade Clifford, Levi Decolongon, Chambrie DeJesus, Cody Honyumptewa, Dallas Neztsosie, Bradley Tallsalt, Autumn Yazzie, Brehanna Goldtooth, Teton Martinez, Taylor Yazzie Tyler Dodson, Shelby Haskie, Universe Ignacio, Mikaela Wilson, Tristan Goldtooth-Barlow, Shea Descheenie, Meagen Maloney, Alyssa Daw, Shaena Kahanu, Kaidom Adson, Madia Martinez, Aaliyah Daw, Jazmine Dugi, Taylor Allen, BrenLeigh DeMoss Maria Macaraig.

B Honor Roll students

Sachia Baca, Cadelina Begay, Nakoda Buck, Dylan Eltsosie, Anysia Honahni, Bonnie Knowles, Nalani Theoldore, Ocala Curley, Kailey Arthur, Kailor Begay, Alyssa Bennett, Kaitlin Grayhat, Lyla Secody, Hope Tsosiek, Derek DeJesus, Mia Hyden, Ashlynn Riggs, Tytus Salt, Avery Tsosie, Arianna Bracker, Jordan Tsosie, Ayden Akee, Kianna Benally, Kailynn Blackhair, Raeann Butler, Ayden Edaakie, Welthbah Kenton, Taysah Brown, Kimora George, Devon Maloney, Greyson Maloney, Jazmine Manychildren, Skyli Nez, Jesse Jensen, Danielle Begay, Alexis Tom, Jovan Duran, Lauren Fowler, Kylie Knowles, Georgia Meyers, Cameron Smallcanyon, D’maree Smith, Sage Fontes, Danielle Kanuho, Robbie Begay, Dontae Bennett, Melik Fowler, Letonson John, Jakob Miller, Shaylynn Williams, ShaShia Dugi, Maria John, Eriana Begay, Miara Bilagody, Audrey Tallsalt, Jessica Smith, Noah Smith, Jaydean Dugi, Nicolas Nockideneh, Alexandria Windyboy, Levi Decolongon, Dakota Redhouse, Autumn Widehat, Tyric Dodson, Melody Dokie, Shaylynn McCloskey, Kyrene Blackhair, Ryan George, Sean Navaho, Miyoko Yazzie, Santienna Kuwahyoima.







Students who achieve high academics at the Tuba City Primary are recognized and their names posted with this special status at the front office area in their school building.