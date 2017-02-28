Hopi High girls take second at state playoffs, losing 72-41 to Leading Edge Academy

POLACCA, Ariz. — Hopi High girls basketball team made it to the Sweet 16 before falling to second ranked Leading Edge Academy, 72-41, in the state playoffs at the Prescott Valley Events Center.

Hopi High Coach Barry Honyouti said his team played well in the second and third quarters, but was hurt by their play in the first and fourth quarters.

“They were more physical and aggressive in the first quarter. They were tougher than us,” he said.

Honyouti said defensively it was the Lady Bruins worst game.

“But we made it to one extra round this year. It was good to win one and get to the second round. We need to keep improving,” he said.

Honyouti said Hopi was outrebounded because Leading Edge Academy, which is based in Gilbert, had three girls five-foot ten-inches or taller.

He said Hopi High girls had a good season.

“We had some wins and some losses that we should have won, but we had a good season,” he said.

Hopi High girls will lose nine seniors to graduation.

“That’s almost the whole team,” he said.

Honyouti said some of his seniors are capable of playing college basketball.

“It depends how big their heart is and if they have the desire to prove they can do it,” he said.

Honyouti said the girls basketball team will have a summer basketball program starting the first day of summer school in early June.

“We’ll teach all the fundamentals and get them to play harder,” he said. “We had a good season. It was fun working with the girls, stressful but fun.”

Four Hopi High girls earned all regional honors. Taylor Seechoma made the first team. Tamminy Laraguttierez earned her way onto the second team. Angela Adams and Zoe Cook were both honorable mentions.

Prima Chellis led Leading Edge with 24 points, Hallie Price and Brielle McKinney fired in 12 points each, Ariana Clavell tossed in ten points and Emily Broos added eight markers.

Zoe Cook topped the Lady Bruins with 14 points, Jaeda Honanie tossed in eight, Taylor Seechoma netted six points, Betty Dewakuku dropped in five points, Taminny Laraguttierez scored four and Caitlyn Yeslith and Angela Adams scored a deuce each.

Chellis poured in 12 points in the opening period as Leading Edge zoomed to a 23-8 lead. Cook and Honanie scored four points each in the second period as the Lady Bruins trailed 38-20 at halftime.

Clavell scored six points in the third period as Leading Edge led 55-32 after three quarters. Cook scored six points in the third quarter for Hopi.

Clavell scored another six points in the final quarter as Leading Edge claimed the victory.

Seechoma scored four points for Hopi in the fourth quarter.