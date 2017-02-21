Little Singer Community school takes home Big School Jr. Championship

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — The Birdsprings Little Singer Community School basketball team captured the Big School Jr. High Basketball State Championship 19-0, against Sonoran Trails Jr. High School Feb. 13 in Phoenix.
With an enrollment of 60 students, the Birdsprings school was very excited to show off its talent.
Kylie Begay, a seventh grader, broke a state record with 37 points — the most points evert recorded for a player and 10 three’s in the semi-fnals and was awarded MVP of the state tournament. With their sixth man Jaci Singer-Gonnie, who is the team’s smallest player and is in the sixth grade, this was considered the Navajo version of Hoosiers. The team also captured championships in Tsaile, Arizona, runner-up in Monument Valley and a championship finish at the 2017 Four Corners basketball tournament at the Wildcat Den in Chinle.
Melvin Tsosie coached the team this season and provided motivation and helped take a small school back to back championships games.
Tsosie said the Lady Colts have worked hard all season long and players are highly involved in academics, cross -country, volleyball and flag football, they sometimes participate in two sports in one day.
The NABI foundation complemented them on social media and said they were a team with a high basketball IQ. Teachers, support staff and coaches were highly supportive and played a big role in taking the team the playoffs this season.
Harry Singer, Byrde Nez and Chum Benally sponsored the team and Bobby Gonnie served as the team’s waterboy.
