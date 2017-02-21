Indian Education Committee meets in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The first meeting of the Winslow School District’s Indian Education Committee took place Jan. 30.

The U.S. Office of Indian Education was created in 1972 and administers the Elementary and Secondary Education Act in Winslow schools. American Indians comprise 55 percent of the Winslow school population and 26 tribes are represented.

Some of the main goals of Winslow’s Indian Education program are to increase attendance, improve study and organizational skills and help with character development in grades seven through 12.

The Winslow City Council proclaimed November 2016 as Native American month. Additional events organized by the Indian Education Committee Denise Estudillo, federal program director for the Winslow schools, are Native Taste of Winslow, Native tribal fashion show, a week long Native film festival and the crowning of the current Miss Winslow Native American, Kaylynn Lyons. Estudillo addressed the meeting after routine business was concluded.

Board members present were: Isabel Britton, Bonnie Batala, Patsy Shultz, Debra Stacey, Deanna Wilcox and Nathan Brady.