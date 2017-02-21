Art and poetry at Winslow Visitors Center

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: February 21, 2017 10:40 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Todd Roth

    Seventeen local poets gave readings of their compositions, alternating with one poem at a time at the Winslow Visitors Center, while simultaneously, four artists from the Blue Ridge Artists Group exhibited their art on the other side of the large venue.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.