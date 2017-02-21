Around the reservation: week of Feb. 22

Meet and greet Winslow superintendent candidates March 6

The Winslow Unified School District #1 Board of Education is inviting the community to meet and greet the superintendent finalist candidates who were interviewed by the School Board for the office of School superintendent.

The candidates will meet with the public March 6 at the Hubbell Trading Post from 4-5 p.m. Light snacks will be served.

Free income tax assistance at Northland Pioneer College

The Hopi VITA Partnership is providing Free Income Tax Assistance.

It will be located at Northland Pioneer College (near the Hopi High School campus) on Mondays and Tuesdays only, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, there will be no service March 13-14.

The following documents are required: all -2 Forms/1099 forms, Social Security Card for everyone on tax retur, valid picture I.D. for adults on tax return, 2015 tax return, if available, 1095-if healthcare was purchased from marketplace, account and routing numbers for direct deposit

More information is available by calling (928) 738-2265 or (888) 635-0545 or by visiting the VITA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HopiVITA.

Navajo Nation hosts UN Special Rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz Feb. 24

The Navajo Nation will host United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous people, Ms. Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, at the Senator John Pinto Bldg., Navajo Division of Transportation #16, Old Coal Mine Road, Mentmore, NM 87319, 1.5 miles East of Tse Bonito from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of Tauli-Corpuz’s official visit is a Regional Indigenous Consultation on the effects of energy development on indigenous peoples in the United States.

More information is available from (928) 871-7436.

Navajo Nation Oral language proficiency tests Feb. 25-Nov. 4

On Feb. 25, the Navajo Department of Dine Education and the Office of Standard, Curriculum and Assessement Development will begin the Navajo Nation Oral language proficiency testing.

The states of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico have each established the Seal of Bilingual program.

The Navajo Nation developed the Seal of Bilingual Proficiency Assessment to determine Navajo language proficiency.

Students who meet the requirements will earn the Seal of Bilingualism.

The test is for graduating seniors only, who may voluntarily particpate in the proficiency test.

There is no fee for the test.

The dates for testing are: Feb. 25, March 11, March 18, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4 at the Department of Diné Education Building in Window Rock.

More information is available from Maggie Benally at (928) 871-7660 or by visiting the website http://navajonationdode.org/.