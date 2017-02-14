Winslow Bulldogs round out season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School basketball teams both defeated opponents from Payson in Winslow Jan. 27.

The Lady Bulldogs topped the Lady Longhorns 51-23 and the Bulldogs topped the Longhorns 58-49 in the boys’ game. The results left the Lady Bulldogs with a 15-6 record and the Bulldog boys with an 18-5 mark for the season.

In the girls’ game Winslow led 8-4 after the first quarter and a comfortable 29-7 at the half. The margin was 46-10 after three quarters. Lynnae Mitchell led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs and Danielle James was also in double figures for the victors with 11 points. Reagan Ashby led Payson with 11 points.

In a previous game, the Winslow High School basketball teams split their games with Page in Winslow with the Page Sand Devils burying the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 42-13 and the Bulldogs topping the Sand Devils 54-45 in the boys’ game.

The Lady Bulldogs suffered one of their worse defeats in years when they fell to the visiting Page Lady Sand Devils. The loss left Winslow with a s14-6 record. Page improved to 15-2.

The game was an unusual defensive struggle that saw the Lady Sand Devils hold the Lady Bulldogs to five points or less in each quarter of play. Page led 9-3 after the first quarter and 11-6 at the half. The Lady Sand Devils had the only double digit scoring quarter of the game in the third period when they tallied 20 points for a 31-12 lead. LeLisa Watson led all scorers with 12 points for Page. Winslow was led by Lynnae Mitchell with six points.

In the boys’ game the Bulldogs came away with a 54-4 victory. Winslow led 16-9 after the first quarter, 27-18 at the half and 36 -31 after three periods. Darius James led Winslow with 13 points and was joined by three teammates in double figures as Rory Billie, Trishane Cly and Jalen Tapaha all scored 11 points. Jason Yazzie of Page was the high point scorer for the game with 19 points and Mikendrick Yazzie tallied 11 points.