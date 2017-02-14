Photo highlights: Bulldogs win against Show Low and Snowflake

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: February 14, 2017 10:25 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Todd Roth

    The Winslow Bulldogs basketball teams beat Show Low Feb. 3 and the Lady Bulldogs won against Snowflake Feb. 9 . The Winslow girls team beat Show Low, 60-37, and Snowflake, 57-46. The boys beat Show Low, 52-40.

