Kirk new controller of Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez have appointed Pearline Kirk as the controller for the Navajo Nation.

Kirk is a licensed certified public accountant (CPA) and holds a Juris Doctor from Arizona State University. She comes to the Nation from the Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith LLP law firm in Los Angeles, California.

“Her vast experience in Navajo Nation law, taxation and budget will greatly benefit our Nation as we move forward,” Begaye said.

Kirk served as the director of finance/chief financial officer for five years with the Colville Tribal Federal Corporation. This diverse holding company has over 500 employees. Her responsibilities included all aspects of financial reporting of over $120 million in revenue, including the businesses of casinos, convenience stores, grocery stores, tobacco stores, construction and a cabin resort.

Kirk’s financial experience includes managing over $250 million, including $45 million real estate based private equity lending for acquisition and developments, $68 million syndicated gaming finance/refinance, $40 million of bailout corporate finance/refinance/revolving financing, and construction finance of over $4 million for retail, gas and convenience stores.



Begaye said he is proud to have a Navajo tribal member return to work for the Nation.

Kirk will start her position Feb. 13.