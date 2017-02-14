Hooping it up at Heard Museum for 27th Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest

Photo Gallery
2017 Heard Museum Hoop Dance Championship
Dancers display their beauty, athleticism and artistry with hoops in the shapes of animals, butterflies and globes at the 27 annual World Championship Hoop Dance contest Feb. 11-12 at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. Tyrese Jensen won the title this year.
