Hooping it up at Heard Museum for 27th Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest

Hopi hoop dancer Moontee Sinquah raises his eyes to the sky as he moves into his final dance at the 27th Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest at the Heard Museum in Phoenix Feb. 11 and 12. See photo highlights on page 10. Kevin Moriarty/NHO

Hopi hoop dancer Moontee Sinquah raises his eyes to the sky as he moves into his final dance at the 27th Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest at the Heard Museum in Phoenix Feb. 11 and 12. See photo highlights on page 10. Kevin Moriarty/NHO

  • Originally Published: February 14, 2017 11:03 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    2017 Heard Museum Hoop Dance Championship

    Dancers display their beauty, athleticism and artistry with hoops in the shapes of animals, butterflies and globes at the 27 annual World Championship Hoop Dance contest Feb. 11-12 at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. Tyrese Jensen won the title this year.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.