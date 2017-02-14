Holbrook students win at regional leadership conference

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Holbrook Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) traveled to the Region 2 conference held at Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus in Mesa, Arizona.

The students competed in individual testing events and a team event. The conference was attended by approximately 350 FBLA members, advisors and supporters from about 30 different school.

It was a successful day for four Holbrook Roadrunner FBLA members, who placed in individual events.

Senior James Saxton placed third in business law. Junior Troy Hill placed first in business law, first in journalism and second in accounting I. Sophomore Raylynn Thomas placed second in introduction to financial math and third in introduction to business communications. Sophomore Josten Chee placed second in introduction to information technology and third in introduction to financial math.

In the Battle of the Chapters team event, the team of Daena Bahe, Thomas, Hill and Chee took home second place. In addition to the medals the Roadrunners’ received first place in Region 2 for the Online Testing Tournament.