Old Trails Museum presents Winter History Highlight Feb. 12 at La Posada Hotel

The Old Trails Museum presents its 2017 Winter History Highlight at 3 p.m. Feb. 12, at La Posada Hotel, 303 East Second Stree, in La Posada’s Ballroom for author Lisa Schnebly Heidinger’s free presentation of Fireside Stories: Who Did You Say Was Here? Her fireside presentation will include memorable stories that bring northern Arizona to life, on topics ranging from Navajo Code Talkers and Hopi artist Fred Kabotie to Percival Lowell’s legacy and Clark Gable’s adventure in the region. Tales willl include those of the drugstore manager on Winslow’s famous corner who always wore a hat; Buckey O’Neill’s statue barely arriving at its own dedication in Prescott; and John D. Lee’s wife, Emma “Doctor Grandma” French, who gave birth twice by herself while her husband was hiding from the law.