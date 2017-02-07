Lyndell Yazzie places at Native Youth Art Show

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

  • Originally Published: February 7, 2017 10:03 a.m.

    • Lyndell Yazzie, a student in the Holbrook High School AP studio art class, placed third at the inaugural Native American Youth Art Show, sponsored by the United Methodist Church Jan. 16. The event was open to all Native American students in the White Mountain area.

