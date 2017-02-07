The Holbrook Hash Knife Pony Express rides through Winslow

The Holbrook Hash Knife Pony Express makes its first stop at the Winslow Post Office Feb. 2 The mail is delivered to Scottsdale, Arizona by a continuous relay of horse riders, beginning in Holbrook, Arizona. Winslow schools and the post office are new participants in the long tradition honoring the Pony Express Postal Service. Above: The Holbrook Hash Knife Pony Express riders make their way along Second Street after picking up mail from Winslow Elementary School students.