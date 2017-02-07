Good Morning Winslow

Dr. Greg Hackler, from the Standing on the Corner Foundation, explained some of the 17-year history and improvements that are ongoing to the iconic corner in Winslow, Arizona, made famous by the Eagles song, “Take It Easy.” A Route 66 website compiled a one-year tally of votes for the most important place on all of Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. Winslow’s Standin’ on the Corner was voted as the number one favored location. The corner is currently undergoing repairs. Photo/Todd Roth