Around the reservation: week of Feb. 8

Little Colorado River Gorge half marathon Feb. 11

NavajoYes.org and Navajo Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite everyone to attend the Little Colorado River Gorge Half Marathon and 10K Feb. 11. Registration for runners takes place at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. A fun run/walk for adults and youth will take place, and there will be information booths and entertainment provided by James and Ernie, James Bilagody, Roxyanne Harvey, Jimmie Keith and Gary Elthie. More information is available by calling (928) 429-0345 or (928) 679-2303 or visiting www.navajoyes.org to register for the half marathon and 10K.

Hopi/Navajo art fair Feb. 11-12 at the Hopi Cultural Center on Second Mesa

The art fair is provided through a grant with the N.A.T.I.V.E Project (Navajo Artists Technology Innovation & Vision Enterprise), which is a grant that helps Native artists in the Four Corners area of the Southwest. The main purpose of the three year grant is to provide educational workshops, help with funding for events, get artists exposure beyond the Southwest, introduce them to selling online, collaborate with other events and having art fairs are a few things the NATIVE project has been doing to help artists.

Story time for kids 0 to 5 years old in Shonto Feb. 13

Elle’s LLC. presents story time for kids age 0 to 5 years old in Shonto at the Shonto Chapter governiong meeting room Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The theme is, ‘Communicating with Young Children.’

Partners include: Shonto Chapter, Shonto Growing in Beauty, First Things First, Page Library and donations from individuals.

Navajo Nation Oral language proficiency tests Feb. 25-Nov. 4

On Feb. 25, the Navajo Department of Dine Education and the Office of Standard, Curriculum and Assessement Development will begin the Navajo Nation Oral language proficiency testing.

The states of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico have each established the Seal of Bilingual program.

The Navajo Nation developed the Seal of Bilingual Proficiency Assessment to determine Navajo language proficiency.

Students who meet the requirements will earn the Seal of Bilingualism.

The test is for graduating seniors only, who may voluntarily particpate in the proficiency test.

There is no fee for the test.

The dates for testing are: Feb. 25, March 11, March 18, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4 at the Department of Dine Education Building in Window Rock.

More information is available from Ms. Maggie Benally at (928) 871-7660 or by visiting the website http://navajonationdode.org/.