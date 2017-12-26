Sampler rug by Charlene Laughing

An art show and auction held at La Posada in Winslow, Arizona Dec. 15 featured weaver Charlene Laughing, who was 8 years old when she sold her first rug near Chrystal, New Mexico. Her mother, Mona Laughing, is an award winning weaver.
