Bulldogs take second in Pepsi Tourney Dec. 13-14

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Warriors Dec. 13, 84-68 and met the Hopi Bruins Dec. 14 and defeated them 78-57.

In the Tuba City game, Winslow led 13-8 after the first quarter but trailed 37-35 at the half. A good third quarter had the Bulldogs back on top 59-48 and they continued for the 84-68 win.

Joann Djassa led all scorers with 31 points for the Bulldogs. Junior Villanueva was only two points behind him with 29 points and was Winslow’s only other player in double figures.

Tuba City was led by Jeremiah Byjoe with 21 points. Tristan Yazzie with 20 points and Ty Eagle with 15 were also in doubles figures for the Warriors.

In Winslow’s 73-57 win over Hopi, the Bulldogs led 25-11 after the first quarter, 46-27 at the half and 66-37 after three quarters.

Tray Lomayestewa, of Hopi, led all scorers with 25 points and Jihad Nodman with 14 was also in double figures for the Bruins. Winslow was led by Daunte Brown with 19 points. Djassa with 16 points and Villanueva with 15 were also in double figures for the Bulldogs. Eli Stewart scored nine points.

Lady Bulldogs Win One, Lose One

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Lady Warriors 41-36 to avenge a loss in the Pepsi Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs met the Hopi Lady Bruins at Polacca Dec. 14 and lost a heartbreaker 46-44.

In the 41-36 win at Tuba City, the Lady Bulldogs led 15-7 after the first quarter, 27-14 at the half and 35-23 after three quarters.

Justine Butterfield was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points and the only Lady Bulldog in double figures. Kourtney Posey with 13 points and Tinya Mexican with 10 points were in double figures for the Lady Warriors.

In the 46-44 loss to Hopi, the Lady Bulldogs led 14-12 after the first quarter but trailed 28-21 at the half and 42-33 at the half.

Zoe Cook led all scorers with 16 points for Hopi. Jaeda Honani was also in double figures with 14 points for the Lady Bruins. Tatyana Waconda was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures with 10 points.

The 2018 portion of the season will end with both Bullogs teams hosting the Snowflake Lobos Dec. 19 and the Page Sand Devils Dec. 20. They will play the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets at Pinetop Jan. 5 in their first game in 2018.