Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Winslow Nov. 18 (photo gallery included)

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: December 19, 2017 10:12 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Winslow Christmas Parade 2017

    The Parade of Lights, held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, kicks off the holiday season in Winslow, Arizona. Surrounding areas around Winslow, including the Navajo and Hopi reservations, come out to enjoy the parade and booths set up for the crowd. All photos by Todd Roth

    Comments

