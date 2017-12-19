Navajo Council distributes turkeys to Nation's senior citizens

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Members of the Navajo Nation Council took time Dec. 14 to distribute turkeys to feed Navajo elders at 80 senior centers across the Navajo Nation during the holiday season.

“This is our way of showing our appreciation to our elders during this holiday season,” said Council Delegate Steven Begay. “We are very grateful to our mothers, fathers and grandparents for their teachings and guidance each and every day.”

Council Delegates Herman Daniels, Jr., Raymond Smith, Jr., and Nathaniel Brown joined Begay, as they spent the morning helping Navajo Area Agency on Aging (NAAA) staff members load nearly 300 turkeys into vehicles outside of Lowe’s Shop-n-Save grocery store in Window Rock.

In coordination with the NAAA, the donations will be delivered to senior centers this week as many of the centers hold holiday luncheons and dinners for local elders.

“We want our grandmothers and grandfathers to enjoy the holidays and we also ask our young people to make sure to take care of your grandparents during this winter season,” Brown said. “Bring them groceries, fire wood, and make sure they are well cared for.”

Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates thanked Navajo Agricultural Products Industry, Navajo Transitional Energy Company, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Co., Arizona Public Service, and Peabody Western Coal Co. for their contributions to make the donation initiative a success.

During the holiday season, the Office of the Speaker is also gathering clothing and food donations for homeless Navajo people, which will be delivered during the weeks. More information for those who wish to donate or wanting to deliver their donations to the Office of the Speaker is available at (928) 871-7160.